Soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she'll retire at end of NWSL season

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe announced her plans to retire at the end of the current NWSL season on Saturday.

“This is gonna be my last season, my last world cup and my last NWSL season," Rapinoe said at a news conference. "Obviously there’ll be more to come further down, down the road after hopefully we get done what we want to get done but I just want to say thank you to everybody, to you guys, to Vlatko, to U.S. soccer to, you know, literally everyone that I’ve played with, all of my coaches."

The U.S. women's soccer team star said she felt "honored to be able to have represented this country and this federation for so many years."

"It's truly been the greatest thing that I've ever done, something I'm so grateful for," she said.

Rapinoe confirmed the news on her Twitter account, coupled with a picture of her as a little girl.

"It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game," she wrote. "I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever, but by the look on this little girl’s face, she knew all along."