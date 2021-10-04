Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all experiencing outages

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all became unavailable to their millions of users across the world on Monday.

All three social media giants, owned and operated by Facebook Inc., based in Menlo Park, California, went off line at about noon EDT.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," a Facebook spokesperson said Monday in a statement to NBC News. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

And WhatsApp, tweeted: "We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!"

