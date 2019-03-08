Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 8, 2019, 1:17 PM UTC By Associated Press

MANASSAS, Va. — An Army staff sergeant convicted of fatally shooting his wife and a rookie Virginia police officer has been sentenced to seven consecutive life terms.

News outlets report that Ronald Hamilton was formally sentenced Thursday in the 2016 killings of Officer Ashley Guindon and his wife, Crystal Hamilton.

Prince William County Police Officer Ashley Guindon. Prince William County Police via AP File

The 28-year-old Guindon was working her first shift as an officer with the Prince William County Police Department when she responded to a domestic violence call at the Hamiltons' home in Woodbridge. Two other officers also were shot by Hamilton, but survived.

A jury spared Hamilton's life in October when it deadlocked on whether he should get the death penalty.

During the sentencing hearing, Guindon's mother called Hamilton a "vicious, cold-blooded, heartless killer."

Hamilton wiped tears from his face during the hearing.