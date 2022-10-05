The 'sole lead' in the search for a kidnapped California family is unconscious after suicide attempt, sheriff says 

The "sole lead" that investigators have in the search for a kidnapped central California family is a man who is unconscious following a suicide attempt, authorities said Wednesday.

Jesus Manuel Salgado, who had originally been taken into custody as a "person of interest," is now being called a suspect by Merced County Sheriff's investigators.

Before deputies could get to Salgado, 48, on Tuesday, he attempted to die by suicide. He's now in a hospital under sedation with detectives ready to talk to him as soon as he regains consciousness, officials said.

“Prayers need to be going that somehow this suspect is convinced to talk to us because that person right now is our sole lead on where the people are,” Sheriff Vern Warnke told reporters.

He's under "medically induced sedation" because doctors need him under control in order to provide life-saving care, according to the sheriff.

"They didn't want him thrashing around," Warnke said. "I can tell you that every time he's come near consciousness he's been violent."

The whereabouts of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, and the baby’s uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39, were still a mystery on Wednesday, officials said.

During a half-hour long meeting with reporters at the Merced County Board of Supervisors chambers, the sheriff’s department released surveillance video showing the kidnappings unfold.

A man walking down Highway 59 in Merced could be seen carrying a trash bag and walking into the family business. But just before entering, he drops the bag and appeared to pull out a handgun, video showed.

Minutes later, the armed man could be seen marching Jasdeep Singh and Amandeep Singh out the back of the business, Unison Trucking, with hands zip-tied behind their backs at about 9:11 a.m.

They got into Amandeep Singh’s black Dodge pickup truck and drove away at 9:13 a.m.

That truck came back to the family business at 9:19 a.m. before the suspect was seen taking Jasleen Kaur, who was carrying her infant, out the backdoor, into the truck and driving away.

"From this time on we no longer see any of the four victims on video at the location or the suspect vehicle or the suspect,” Undersheriff Corey Gibson said.

Salgado's capture came after one of the victims' ATM cards was used at a gas station in Atwater early Tuesday morning, the sheriff said.

The ATM is roughly 3 miles from where the family was kidnapped on Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.