Solo climber who went missing in Colorado Rocky Mountains found dead

DENVER — Colorado authorities recovered the body of a 29-year-old man who had been climbing alone when he went missing over the weekend in the Rocky Mountains.

The Summit County Rescue Group said a friend reported the victim missing Saturday night after he failed to return as expected from an area of cliffs known as Officers Gulch.

Searchers looked for the man for several hours that night and resumed the search Sunday morning.

The man's body was eventually found in a boulder field at the base of a cliff.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.