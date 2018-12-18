Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

Police in New Jersey have finished combing through the area where an armored Brink’s truck accidentally scattered more than half a million dollars on a busy highway last week, and have now put their focus on reviewing video footage of motorists who stopped to scoop up loose cash.

Since the money spill onThursday, several people have come forward and returned about $125,000, East Rutherford police said, adding that $188,955.00 is still missing.

“Most of the people are just saying it was the right thing to do and it was a weight on their shoulder,” East Rutherford Police Capt. Phillip Taormina told NBC News of those who have returned cash.

In the incident on New Jersey's busy Route 3 highway, an armored truck spilled two bags — one with $140,000 and another with $370,000 of bills in all denominations — after a rear door of the truck malfunctioned. Several drivers got out of their cars and attempted to grab cash off the road, which led to two separate motor vehicle crashes, police said.

Brinks employees and “good Samaritans” recovered $205,375 on the scene, police said. About $11,000 more was dropped off to police on Friday.

And ovver the last few days, people have come forward and returned $104,580.00, police said.

Detectives are reviewing photos and videos posted to social media and video surveillance from state transportation department cameras on the highway as part of the ongoing investigation.

“If you turn the money in on your own before we identify you, you won’t face charges,” Taormina said.