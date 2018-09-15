Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

As now Tropical Storm Florence slowly moved west in South Carolina on Saturday, bringing rains and continued flooding that prompted more rescues in the Carolinas, some residents who left ahead of the rain, winds and floodwaters returned to their homes.

At least nine people have died due to Florence, which came ashore in North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday morning, authorities said, and officials warned that the danger is not over.

"More people now face imminent threat than when the storm was just offshore. I cannot overstate it: Floodwaters are rising, and if you aren’t watching for them, you are risking your life — even in places that don't typically flood," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said.

The Coast Guard said that 20 to 30 people were rescued Saturday from a subdivision near Jacksonville, North Carolina. In the town of New Bern, north of Wilmington, heavy flooding occurred and there were hundreds of water rescues Friday and Saturday, the town said.

Tonya Moore, 34, evacuated New Bern with her family ahead of the then-hurricane. She was able to walk back to their home Saturday to retrieve their car, blankets, food and water and clothing, but doesn’t know how her neighborhood in the town of 29,000 will be able to rebuild.

"I don't see how possible it is," she said in a phone interview with NBC News Saturday. “There's a lot of damage. It's horrible. It's so sad."

Moore said she saw trees down on top of houses and cars, and saw neighbors trying to remove debris and water from their homes.

There were more than 700,000 power outages across North Carolina as of 6:43 p.m. Saturday, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

In South Carolina, National Guard Adjutant General Bob Livingston said that many heeded evacuation orders. "They did not put the rescuers or themselves in danger. So we appreciate that great cooperation," he said at a news conference Saturday.

Brittany Michelle Robertson, 27, who waited out the storm in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, said she and the trailer park that the family manages was spared destruction.

"We were out today cleaning up debris," Robertson said, adding that some trailer park residents were already returning and none had significant damage. "Some things are starting to open back up."