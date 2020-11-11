Some Ring doorbells have been recalled over fire risk

Ring, the Amazon-owned manufacturer of internet-connected home devices, on Tuesday issued a recall for its second-generation video doorbell camera because of a risk of fire if installed incorrectly.

Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Generation. Ring

In a recall notice, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote that the Ring device's "battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards."

Consumers who have the popular doorbell camera, over 350,000 of which were sold in North America this year, are advised to "immediately stop installing the recalled video doorbells and contact Ring for revised installation instructions or download them here," according to the USCPSC.

In an update to its site detailing the product recall, Ring said, "If the doorbell is installed correctly, there is no risk to consumers or potential hazard present."

Ring said that using incorrect screws to install the popular cameras, which stream live video views from the doorbell to the user's devices, can be screwed too far and strike the battery, increasing the risk of overheating and fire.

The recall applies to Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) model number 5UM5E5 smart doorbell cameras, and only certain serial numbers, which can be checked on the Ring website.

The USCPSC said that Ring received 85 reports related to incorrect screws used for installation, 23 of which caught fire and caused minor property damage. Eight reported minor burns.

"The safety of our customers is our top priority," a Ring spokesperson told NBC News in a statement.

"We have and continue to work cooperatively with the CPSC on this issue, and have contacted customers who purchased a Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) to ensure they received the updated user manual and follow the device installation instructions."