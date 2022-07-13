Son arrested after his mother and her companion were found fatally shot in their bed

A Georgia man has been charged with murder after his 73-year-old mother and her 75-year-old companion were found fatally shot in their bed, authorities said Wednesday.

Bernard Rittenhouse, 55, of Waycross, was arrested on two counts of felony murder and one count of burglary, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

The state agency did not disclose a motive for the shooting.

The announcement of an arrest comes two days after a relative called 911 to report Virginia D. Thomas, 73, and Charles M. Barnett, 75, were dead in their Waycross home.

Waycross, located in south Georgia, is more than 120 miles southwest of Savannah.

Virginia Thomas and Charles Barnett. Georgia Bureau of Investigation

“Deputies arrived and found the couple deceased with apparent gunshot wounds,” the state agency said.

Rittenhouse, Thomas' son, was taken to the Ware County Jail on Tuesday, according to the release. Lawyer information for the suspect wasn't immediately available.