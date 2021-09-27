Son of Carnegie Mellon University president dies in 'drowning accident' in Pittsburgh river

The son of Carnegie Mellon University’s president died over the weekend after being pulled out of a river in Pittsburgh.

Thomas Jahanian, 28, the son of CMU President Farnam Jahanian, "tragically passed away in a drowning accident," university spokeswoman Shilpa Bakre said in a statement Monday.

River Rescue responded to the south side of the Monongahela River for reports of a male who was observed going under the water before 1:45 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety

Police say Jahanian was seen going under the water shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, according to NBC affiliate WPXI.

It isn’t clear why Jahanian was in the Monongahela River, but police said in a statement that he was seen going under near a bridge in Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

Rescue divers retrieved his body within minutes, the department said. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

“The Jahanian family expresses immense gratitude toward the bystander who saw him in need of assistance while swimming and immediately called 9-1-1, in addition to the rescue teams on the scene and the medical professionals at the hospital,” Bakre said.

Farnam Jahanian, a computer scientist, became the university’s president in 2018.