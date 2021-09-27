IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Son of Carnegie Mellon University president dies in 'drowning accident' in Pittsburgh river

It isn't clear why Thomas Jahanian, 28, was in the Monongahela River on Saturday.
By Tim Stelloh

The son of Carnegie Mellon University’s president died over the weekend after being pulled out of a river in Pittsburgh.

Thomas Jahanian, 28, the son of CMU President Farnam Jahanian, "tragically passed away in a drowning accident," university spokeswoman Shilpa Bakre said in a statement Monday.

River Rescue responded to the south side of the Monongahela River for reports of a male who was observed going under the water before 1:45 p.m.Pittsburgh Public Safety

Police say Jahanian was seen going under the water shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, according to NBC affiliate WPXI.

It isn’t clear why Jahanian was in the Monongahela River, but police said in a statement that he was seen going under near a bridge in Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

Rescue divers retrieved his body within minutes, the department said. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

“The Jahanian family expresses immense gratitude toward the bystander who saw him in need of assistance while swimming and immediately called 9-1-1, in addition to the rescue teams on the scene and the medical professionals at the hospital,” Bakre said.

Farnam Jahanian, a computer scientist, became the university’s president in 2018.

Tim Stelloh

Tim Stelloh is a reporter for NBC News based in California.