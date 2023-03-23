Son of famous N.Y.C. restaurateur dies in 'tragic accident' after Rangers game at Madison Square Garden

The son of a famous New York City restaurateur died over the weekend following a "tragic accident" after a Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden, officials said.

New York City police responded to a 911 call regarding an injured person at the indoor arena at 10:40 p.m. Saturday after the Rangers game wrapped up.

Officers found Ernest Vogliano Jr., 61, “unconscious and unresponsive with severe head trauma.”

He was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue where was pronounced dead.

NBC News has reached out to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the cause and manner of death.

An MSG Entertainment Spokesperson confirmed the incident saying: “A fan at this past Saturday’s Rangers game was injured in a tragic accident while he was exiting the venue and was immediately transported to a local hospital where he passed away."

"Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to his loved ones,” the statement added. The nature of the accident was not immediately revealed.

Vogliano is the son of Ernest Vogliano Sr., the longtime owner of the temporarily closed Il Vagabondo in Manhattan.

Vogliano Jr., of New York City and North Salem, New York, is survived by his mother, wife Lesa and children Blaze and Summer, according to an online obituary.

He was a graphic designer, founder of the magazine "Aspen Aces & Eights" and founder of Monster Productions, a New York web design firm.

"Ernest was a friend to many; he loved life and will be remembered for his wide range of interests, from world travel and adventure to horses, beekeeping, skiing, and hockey," the obituary said. "He was passionate about giving back to the community and took great pride in being a volunteer firefighter in Bedford, NY."

Vogliano's wife Lesa has hired an attorney, Fred Eisenberg, who said that his office has communicated with Madison Square Garden's general counsel and are waiting for a response, and had no further comment.