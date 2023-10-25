Son of Nashville police chief wanted in the shooting of 2 officers is found dead, officials say

The estranged son of Nashville’s police chief, who was wanted in the shooting of two officers, has been found dead after a four day manhunt, Tennessee officials said Tuesday.

John Drake Jr, 38, was wanted in connection with the Saturday shooting that injured officers Ashely Boleyjack and Gregory Kern outside a Dollar General in La Vergne, about 20 miles southeast of Nashville.

Officials considered him armed and dangerous and a $2,500 reward was in place for tips on his whereabouts.

Authorities responded to a location in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue South in Nashville Tuesday night in the search for Drake, heard a "muffled gunshot from an outbuilding," and found him deceased from "what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

TBI special agents will investigate Drake’s death and a full autopsy will be performed.

Drake is the son of Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake, who described their relationship as “estranged.”

In a statement Saturday, Chief John Drake said: “I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my estranged son, with whom I have had very minimal contact over many years, is the suspect in this afternoon’s shooting of the two La Vergne police officers."

He said his son "resorted to years of criminal activity" and is "a convicted felon" who hasn't been "a part of my life for quite some time."

In the Saturday shooting, the two officers were investigating a stolen vehicle. When they made contact with the suspect, a struggle ensued during which Drake brought out a gun and opened fire, La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews said on Saturday.

One officer was struck in their rear left shoulder and the second officer suffered a wound to their right groin and right forearm. Both were said to be in stable condition last week.

Chief Moews said in a statement Tuesday night: “The La Vergne community and our heroic officers can rest easy tonight knowing that the manhunt for John Drake, Jr. is over."

"Our prayers are with Chief Drake and his family,” he added.