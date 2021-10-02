Son of New Orleans police chief accused of battering officer

The son of New Orleans police Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson was arrested Friday and accused of battering a law enforcement officer, the department said.

Shane Ferguson, 24, was booked on suspicion of trespassing, assault, battery on police, and "criminal damage to property," the New Orleans Police Department said in a statement.

Officers responded to a 10 a.m. report of a disturbance and found Shane Ferguson "in a verbal altercation and making threats to Sewerage and Water Board employees," the department alleged.

NBC affiliate WDSU of New Orleans reported that Shane Ferguson worked for the utility, which serves the city.

"While detaining the subject, he resisted arrest, inflicting minor injuries on a responding officer," the police department said.

Sewerage and Water Board representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NBC News was unable to find contact information for Shane Ferguson Friday night. The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office listed him Friday night as an inmate with no bond.

The younger Ferguson faced a trial on a domestic battery charge more than two years ago after an incident in which police said he struck his ex-girlfriend. The case was dropped by the Orleans Parish District Attorney after the woman decided last minute not to testify, the D.A.'s office said.

Shane Ferguson had pleaded not guilty.

The Jan. 18, 2019, confrontation happened the month Shaun D. Ferguson was sworn in as chief.