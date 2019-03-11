Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 11, 2019, 12:48 AM GMT By Andrew Blankstein and Tim Stelloh

The son of an Oakland city councilwoman died early Sunday after a failed robbery in Los Angeles, officials and law enforcement sources said.

Victor McElhaney, 21, was shot after walking into a robbery in progress at a liquor store near the University of Southern California, where he was a student, NBC Bay Area reported.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News that he was struck in the upper torso.

McElhaney was the son of councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney and a student at USC’s jazz studies program.

The school’s president, Wanda Austin, said McElhaney transferred to USC from California State University East Bay in the fall of 2017.

He was pursuing a degree in music and enjoyed mentoring young musicians, Austin said in a statement.

“He believed in the power of music to touch lives, to heal, and to bring hope,” she said.