Sonar images reveal wreckage of Francis Scott Key Bridge following collapse in Baltimore

Three sonar images provided by the U.S. Navy's Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) and the Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) show the wrangled remnants of the Francis Scott Key Bridge following its early morning collapse on March 26. The images were posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"These 3D images show the sheer magnitude of the very difficult and challenging salvage operation ahead," a Facebook post by the USACE read. "The underwater sonar imaging tool, known as CODA Octopus, is the primary survey tool used by divers."