Sonic boom from Department of Defense aircraft jars residents in DMV area; DoD confirms no threat to public

A thunderous explosion heard across the Washington Metropolitan area on Sunday afternoon was a sonic boom from a Department of Defense aircraft, according to officials.

Rattled residents took to Twitter to report hearing some sort of explosion in the area at around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

"There is no threat at this time," the DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management said in a tweet regarding the loud noise.

Annapolis Police say the cause of the noise in the DMV area was an authorized Department of Defense aircraft.

Officers say the aircraft caused a sonic boom afterwards.

Local police departments including the Metropolitan Police Department and the Bowie Police Department in Maryland said they sent units to neighborhoods around the area and they couldn’t find any other source for the sound of the explosion.

