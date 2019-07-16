Breaking News Emails
A white police officer who fatally shot a black man last month in South Bend, Indiana, has resigned, officials said Monday.
Police union president Harvey Mills said that job-related stress, a lawsuit, national media attention and “hateful things said on social media have been difficult” for the officer, 19-year veteran Sgt. Ryan O’Neill, and his family.
O'Neill shot 53-year-old Eric Logan to death on June 16 after he allegedly approached the officer with a knife, authorities said.
The killing sparked fury among black residents in South Bend, with many frustrated over a body camera initiative launched by Democratic presidential nominee Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The program was intended to help repair frayed relations between the city's police department and minorities, yet O'Neill didn't have his camera switched on and Logan's killing was not recorded.
Mills said that O’Neill is the subject of a special prosecutor investigation, a civil lawsuit, and possible department discipline over the killing — “fights” that are “just too much for Sgt. O’Neill and his family to undertake right now,” Mills said.
“Resigning will allow him to focus on these challenges, as well as assist his wife with their three children, one of whom is a newborn,” Mills added.
Mills said that he was confident than an investigation into the shooting will determine that O’Neill actions were justified.