South Carolina father won't be charged in hot car deaths of twins, was distracted by work, sheriff says

No charges will be filed in the deaths of twin 20-month-old boys who died after they were left inside a hot vehicle for more than nine hours, authorities in South Carolina said.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the father thought he took the children, Bryson and Brayden McDaniel, to daycare in Blythewood, a suburb of Columbia, South Carolina, on the morning of Sept. 1.

But the boys were actually left in the backseat of the vehicle while the father was at work, Lott said.

The father made the discovery just after 5:30 p.m. that evening after driving to the daycare to pick up the children. Lott called the deaths a "horrible, horrible, tragic accident" and said the father had been dealing with work-related issues.

"The father was under some intense pressure at work that really had his mind somewhere else that day," Lott said at a news conference on Tuesday. "And in his mind, he really believed that he had dropped the two boys off at daycare. There was no doubt in his mind that he had done that."

The father, who police declined to name, works at a manufacturing plant in Richland County.

"There were some things going on at work, not your normal work activities, just some things that were going on that he was dealing with at work. That contributed to it," Lott said, declining to provide further details.

The sheriff said interviewing the father in the wake of the deaths was "heart wrenching."

"The pure emotion that came out was not something that you could fake," he said.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford previously said that the children were in rear-facing car seats. An autopsy on the toddlers did not show any physical evidence of trauma or abuse. She said Tuesday that the manner of death was ruled an accident and the cause will be listed as hyperthermia.

Rutherford said the heat index inside the vehicle on Sept. 1 was 120 degrees, NBC News affiliate WIS reported.

She said the father made a "terrible mistake" that he will be reminded of for the rest of his life.

Lott told reporters that the case was tough for his department to investigate. Deputies, dispatchers and others who worked on the case received counseling, the sheriff said.

"This is something that will get you ... you don't even have to be a parent for something like this to emotionally have an impact on you," he said. "It's tragic. It's a parent's worse nightmare. It's also a community's worse nightmare too because so many people cared about these two young people."