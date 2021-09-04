South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was injured in a roadside shooting Saturday, nearly 12 weeks after his wife and son were fatally gunned down, authorities said.

Tommy Crosby, spokesman for South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, confirmed that Murdaugh had been shot in Hampton County.

"SLED agents are actively investigating the incident," he said by email.

The Island Packet first reported the shooting.

Murdaugh had pulled his vehicle over with a flat tire when a pickup truck passed by, turned around, and approached him, said family friend and lawyer Jim Griffin. Then someone inside opened fire.

Griffin said he spoke with Alex's brother, Randy, a South Carolina lawyer who works for the family affiliated firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick. He said Randy told him that Alex was able to make a phone call and continued to use his phone from his hospital bed in Charleston.

The shooting comes after the bodies of Paul, 22, and his mother, Margaret, 52, were found on June 7 near dog kennels on family property in Colleton County. They had been shot to death.

State investigators classified the case, which remains unsolved, as a double homicide.

For more than 100 years, the Murdaugh family has practiced law in South Carolina, including serving as top prosecutors for a cluster of counties in an area known as the Lowcountry.

Griffin said the latest shooting was "very disturbing."

"It makes you wonder what the hell is going on," he said.