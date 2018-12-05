Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

A South Carolina woman shot and killed an escaped inmate after he broke into her home Tuesday, a sheriff said.

The woman was home alone early Tuesday morning when Bruce Webb McLaughlin Jr., 30, kicked in her back door, said Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark. The escaped inmate was armed with a knife and wearing an orange jumpsuit, Clark said, according to NBC affiliate WYFF.

From left, Bruce McLaughlin Jr. and Timothy Dill. Pickens County Sheriff's Office via AP

When the woman found McLaughlin outside her bedroom door, she shot him once in the head, Clark said. The woman called police to report she had shot an intruder, and McLaughlin was flown to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

McLaughlin escaped Pickens County Prison with another inmate, Timothy Cleveland Dill, 32, Tuesday morning. The two inmates assaulted two detention officers, locked them in a room, and escaped the facility by climbing over a fence, WYFF reported according to arrest warrants.

Dill was recaptured shortly after the escape. He was charged Tuesday with kidnapping, assault, robbery and escape, according to prison records. He was being held on charges of sexual conduct with a minor.

McLaughlin had a criminal record dating back to 2006, but was most recently booked on burglary and grand larceny charges.