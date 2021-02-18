South Dakota's top prosecutor will face misdemeanor charges — but avoided felony counts — for fatally striking a pedestrian in September, officials said Thursday.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was hit with three misdemeanors for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile device, driving outside a lane and careless driving, Emily Sovell, deputy Hyde County state’s attorney, told reporters.

The car that South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was driving on Sept. 12, 2020 when he he struck and killed a pedestrian. State of South Dakota / AP

Sovell said there was no proof Ravnsborg was impaired and there was not enough evidence to charge Ravnsborg with a more serious offense.

Joseph Boever, 55, of Highmore, was carrying a light while walking on the side of U.S. Highway 14 when Ravnsborg fatally struck him with his Ford 2011 Taurus on Sep. 12, according to the crash report released in early November.

The crash report said Ravnsborg was “distracted” when he drove onto a highway shoulder and Boever was not responsible for any “contributing circumstances” in the fatal crash.

