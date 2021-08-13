“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone secured an agreement to purchase Casa Bonita, a restaurant and entertainment center in Lakewood, Colorado that is the setting of a popular episode of their TV show.

The creators announced the purchase agreement in a conversation with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Friday.

The restaurant has faced financial hardship, having filed for bankruptcy protection after remaining closed to diners throughout the pandemic. A “Save Casa Bonita” group has fought to keep the restaurant operational, including through an online fundraising campaign.

“We know that there have been a lot of people in Colorado that love Casa Bonita and have been working on this and we’re excited to work with everybody and make it the place we all want to make it,” Parker said during the conversation with Polis.

The restaurant was a favorite childhood location for Parker and Stone, both of whom grew up in Colorado. The two had planned on purchasing the restaurant for a while, and Stone said they reached an agreement with the owner “as of about an hour ago” prior to the conversation, pending bankruptcy proceedings.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone on September 1, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Araya Doheny / WireImage file

“We all love Casa Bonita,” Polis said before admitting that the food could be better.

“I think it could be a little more than a little better,” Stone said, laughing. Parker added that the restaurant has a lot of potential.

“We want to buy Casa Bonita and treat it right. I feel like it was neglected even before the pandemic,” Parker told The Hollywood Reporter last month. “We are going to do everything we can. We want to make it right and make it amazing.”

The sale price has not been disclosed, but Parker told The Hollywood Reporter the amount is “fair.” The final sale will take several months and is pending court approval, but Parker added that “we would have people in there right now working on it” if it were possible.

Casa Bonita features Mexican cuisine, an arcade, a cave and waterfall with cliff divers, a gift shop and tours of the facility. The restaurant first launched in 1974.

“This is a really exciting announcement not only for the community but for our entire state,” Lakewood Mayor Adam Paul told The Hollywood Reporter. “There has been a lot of behind-the-scenes movement and certainly these deals can be challenging. Not only will this help save an iconic landmark in Lakewood, but it will also provide catalytic change for an emerging arts district. I want to thank Trey and Matt for their commitment to the community!”