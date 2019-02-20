Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 20, 2019, 3:14 PM GMT By David K. Li

Southern California authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a nearly half-century-old murder case.

Newport Beach police and Orange County prosecutors said they'll reveal details of their probe of a 1973 slaying during a 10 a.m. press conference on Wednesday.

Authorities declined to immediately disclose details of the arrest, but Newport Beach police said last year they were taking a fresh look at the 1973 slaying of 11-year-old Linda O'Keefe.

The girl lived in the Corona del Mar neighborhood of Newport Beach and was last seen alive on July 6, 1973, as she walked home from summer school.

O'Keefe was strangled and her body found the next day.

Linda O'Keefe was last seen alive in Corona Del Mar, California, in July 1973. Newport Beach Police Department

"My office will never forget about cold cases," Orange County DA Todd Spitzer said in a statement on Tuesday. "Our hearts go out to the victim and the victim’s family in this case, having to endure decades without answers. We will make sure that the defendant is fairly and justly held accountable in a court of law.”

Spitzer's statement thanked the FBI, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance.

Newport Beach police in July released a sketch of a man, the possible suspect, based on DNA collected at the scene. A turquoise van was spotted near where O'Keefe was last seen, police have said.

"We have heard from a number of her friends from when she was in school and her death has touched so many people," Newport Beach police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella said last year. "They haven't forgotten about her and we haven't either."

Police urged the public to share details about O'Keefe's disappearance on social media with the hashtag #Lindastory.

"The tweets extend the period of time that Linda's story can be out there for people to relate to," Manzella said. "We want as many sets of eyes on that sketch as possible so somebody can recognize the face of a killer so we can get justice."