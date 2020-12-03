Southern California wildfire burning out of control — and will for days to come

Flames spread from a house to nearby vegetation, touching off a massive, wind-whipped wildfire that burned out of control Thursday in Southern California, authorities said.

The Bond Fire started shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday in Silverado Canyon in eastern Orange County, about 50 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Paul Holaday said this blaze, with plenty of tinder-dry brush in front of it and high winds in the forecast to fuel it, will surely burn through the weekend.

"A fully involved structure fire that extended into the brush," Holaday said. "With the high winds at the time (and) continuing through the weekend, this is going to be an ongoing campaign fire."

By noon on Thursday, the Bond Fire had consumed more than 7,200 acres with absolutely no containment.

#BondFire Update:

• 7200 acres

• 0% containment



Firefighters are fighting the fire from both the air and the ground.



For evacuation information visit https://t.co/QXIghExXRa pic.twitter.com/uA6XSTCUCa — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) December 3, 2020

Powerful gusts between 55 and 80 mph pushed flames and smoke, visible for miles throughout Southern California.

The Bond Fire prompted Orange County Sheriff's deputies to order evacuations of hillside communities neighboring Silverado Canyon. Residents of Foothill Ranch and Williams, Modjeska, Black Star and Baker Canyons were all told to leave for their own safety.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.