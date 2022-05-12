Southern California wildfire scorches 200 acres and destroys two dozen homes

At least 24 homes and about 200 acres have burned as wind-whipped flames roared through an affluent Southern California community, officials said Thursday.

The Coastal Fire, which touched off Wednesday afternoon in and around Laguna Nigel in Orange County, was listed at zero-percent containment by 8:09 a.m. local time.

"It's been a long night for the people of Laguna Nigel," Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, who represents Laguna Nigel, told reporters. "The fire has been devastating for many families."

A firefighter works to put out a structure burning during a wildfire on May 11, 2022, in Laguna Niguel, Calif. Marcio J. Sanchez / AP

Residents of 900 homes were under evacuation orders, authorities said.

Firefighters said homeowners acted quickly, leading to a maximum amount of time and space for equipment and manpower to get into place.

"We want to thank the citizens of the community with their rapid evacuation," said Orange County Fire Authority Assistant Chief of Field Operations TJ McGovern.

"We made the evacuation order and they immediately responded to that order, got out of harm’s way which allowed us to get our resources in there to start engaging in the fire fight."

One firefighter was injured on the lines and taken to the hospital, officials said Thursday, though that person's condition was not immediately disclosed.

The cause of the fire has not been immediately determined.