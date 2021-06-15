Southwest Airlines services were disrupted for a second day in a row as the company had to temporarily ground flights Tuesday over computer issues.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for Southwest flights as the airline “resolved a reservation computer issue,” the agency said. The ground stop lasted for about 45 minutes. Southwest released a statement saying it was resuming normal activity after “intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity.”

“Our Teams are working quickly to minimize flight disruptions and Customer impact,” the statement said. “We appreciate our Customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations.”

This is the second issue with Southwest Airlines that has forced passengers to delay their journeys in as many days. Flights were grounded Monday over an issue with the company’s weather data provider.

“We are looking into both issues but we don’t have reason to believe they’re related,” the airline said.

There were 1,193 delays and 478 from Southwest on Tuesday, according to Flightaware, a site that tracks global airline cancellations and other issues. That’s in addition to the 1,398 delays recorded by the website the night before.