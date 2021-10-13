Southwest resumes normal operations after mass cancellations

Southwest Airlines said on Wednesday it had resumed normal operations after mass cancellations since Saturday due to unfavorable weather and air traffic issues in Florida.

The U.S. airline canceled more than 2,200 flights since Saturday, with about 90 cancellations on Tuesday out of almost 3,300 flights scheduled.

Southwest Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven had said in a message to employees late on Sunday that the sudden flight cancellations had caused staff shortages and may lead to a reduction in the number of flights the company can operate in November and December.