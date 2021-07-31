Spate of shootings leaves at least 4 dead in Prince George's County, Maryland

At least four people were killed and two others were critically injured in a spate of shootings across Friday night and early Saturday morning, police in Prince George's County, Maryland, said.

Officers found three women with gunshot wounds in Hyattsville at around 10:50 p.m. Friday, the Prince George's County Police Department said on Twitter.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second died after being taken to a hospital, according to investigators. The third victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Less than an hour later, police tweeted that officers had found a man with gunshot wounds just over a mile away. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Ten miles away, a man and woman were also found with gunshot wounds inside a van at 3:25 a.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

We are the scene of a fatal shooting in the 6700 block of 22nd place. Prelim: At approx 3:25 am officers responded to a shooting. Once on scene, they discovered an adult male and an adult female inside a van with gunshot wounds to the body. The man was pronounced dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/Dbf0Jsc4Zf — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 31, 2021

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, the department added.

It is unclear if the shootings are related. Detectives are working to establish suspects and motives, police said.