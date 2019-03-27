Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 27, 2019, 6:14 PM GMT By Ben Kesslen

Proposed cuts by Betsy DeVos’ Department of Education to the Special Olympics' federal funding have concerned advocates and lawmakers who work with children who have intellectual disabilities.

Timothy Shriver, Chairman of Special Olympics, told Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC Wednesday that the proposed cuts would mean “closing down what we are doing in schools to end social isolation” for students with intellectual disabilities.

"We just disagree" with the decision, he said.

Much of the current federal funding to Special Olympics program goes to the charity’s Unified Champion Schools program, which works to bring athletes with and without intellectual disabilities together, competing among each other.

DeVos released a statement Wednesday saying that while she supports students with disabilities, the Special Olympics are not a federal program.

"I love this work, and I have personally supported its mission," DeVos said. "There are dozens of worthy non-profits that support students and adults with disabilities that don't get a dime of federal grant money."

DeVos believes "given the current budget realities, the federal government cannot fund every worth program, particularly ones that enjoy robust support from private donations."

Shriver said the programs are in 6,500 schools and close to 2 million children are involved, working in schools “to end this age old fear of children who are different and replace it with a more inclusive worldview.”

Shriver stressed the Special Olympics’ work falls under the purview of the Department of Education. “We are actively engaged in the education purposes that the country has articulated at the federal level,” Shriver explained. He says the program works to fight bullying, exclusion and discrimination.

“We live in a divided time, everybody knows it,” Shriver said. “Our schools are hungry for a different message, our young people know that everybody counts.”

Wisconsin Democrat Congressman Mark Pocan, who grilled DeVos Tuesday about the proposed cuts, echoed Shriver’s sentiments, calling the proposed cuts “unconscionable.”

“I have two nephews who are autistic. There are millions of families that are touched by children with special needs,” Pocan said on MSNBC. “To take money away from Special Olympics, at the same time Betsy DeVos has a 15 percent increase in executive salary pays in her budget, makes no sense whatsoever.”