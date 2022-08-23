Special prosecutor says Atlanta police officers in Rayshard Brooks' death 'committed no crimes'

A special prosecutor said Tuesday he will not pursue criminal charges against two Atlanta police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man whose death weeks after the killing of George Floyd in 2020 spurred racial justice demonstrations.

The decision delivered by Pete Skandalakis, the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, is in contrast with what former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard had found in the wake of Brooks' death, leading to charges against officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan. Howard had been voted out of office, and his predecessor, citing conflicts of interest, had the case transferred to the office of the Georgia Attorney General in early 2021.

Skandalakis said the officers "committed no crimes," and that the use of deadly force was "reasonable."

Rayshard Brooks. Stewart Trial Attorneys / via AFP - Getty Images

The death of Brooks, 27, during a police encounter on June 12, 2020, renewed scrutiny on the Atlanta Police Department. Then-Police Chief Erika Shields resigned less than 24 hours after the shooting.

Brooks' shooting in a Wendy’s parking lot was captured on security and bodycam video. Police responded to a report that a man had fallen asleep in his car in the drive-thru. Two officers encountered Brooks, and a struggle ensued after they administered a field sobriety test and tried to take Brooks into custody.

The video showed Brooks holding a stun gun as he ran away. He appeared to turn around and point the weapon before an officer, identified as Rolfe, fired at him, hitting him in the back, according to investigators. Rolfe, a six-year veteran of the department, was initially fired, while the second officer, Brosnan, a veteran of nearly two years, was placed on administrative leave.

Fulton County prosecutors had taken the rare step of announcing charges in a police shooting. Rolfe initially faced 11 charges, including for felony murder, and Brosnan faced three charges, including for aggravated assault.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.