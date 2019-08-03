Breaking News Emails
A spectator at a Pennsylvania speedway was killed when a race car flipped over a fence and crashed into the man's pickup truck, authorities said.
Richard E.Speck Jr., 67, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police and the Cumberland County Coroner's Office said in a press release.
The crash occurred just before 9.30 p.m. at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg.
Speck was sitting in the back of his pickup truck parked along the track's infield fence when two race cars coming out of a turn collided, causing one car to lose control, strike a wall and then flip over the fence.
The car struck Speck's truck, authorities said. Speck suffered multiple traumatic injuries, police and the coroner's office said in the press release.
The remainder of the race was canceled following the crash.
"Due to the severity of the accident, we have been forced to cancel the remainder of tonight’s racing program," Williams Grove Speedway said in a Facebook post.
According to PennLive, the race car drivers involved in Friday's incident were Robbie Kendall and Anthony Macri. It was Kendall's car that flipped over the fence, the outlet reported. It's believed he was not seriously hurt in the crash.
Macri and Kendall did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment.
Speck operated one of the push trucks at the track, which assists cars after they spin out or are involved in a crash, according to PennLive.