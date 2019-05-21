Breaking News Emails
By Minyvonne Burke
A spider scare landed a woman's van in a river.
An unidentified Georgia woman was backing her Kia van down a boat ramp to put her kayak in a river in Kingston, about 56 miles north of Atlanta, on Sunday when she was startled by an unwanted visitor.
A spider suddenly jumped in her lap, according to a Georgia State Patrol press release.
Frightened, the woman said she jumped out of the vehicle without putting it in park. The van then rolled into the Etowah River, floated downstream a few feet and then became "totally submerged," the department said.
A boater in the area tried to find the van, but couldn't. The woman's insurance company will try to get a dive team to locate and remove the van, authorities said.