Spirit Airlines flight diverted after passenger tried to open exit door

A Spirit Airlines flight was diverted to Denver on Wednesday after a passenger appeared to try to open an emergency exit door, officials said.

The passenger, who was not identified, was on Flight 185 from Cleveland to Los Angeles, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

An agency spokesperson described the passenger as "unruly" and said the plane landed without incident.

After arriving in Denver, law enforcement officials took the passenger into custody, Spirit said in a statement.

"It is important to note that opening a door inflight is impossible due to air pressure inside the cabin pinning the door against its frame with force stronger than any person could ever overcome," the company said in the statement.

No other details were immediately available.

Video showed a person being held down by multiple passengers and restrained with zip ties on the flight.

Another video appeared to show the same passenger being wheeled out on a gurney by paramedics in Denver. A person wearing a Transportation Security Administration jacket can also be seen in the footage.

NBC News does not know what occurred before the events shown in the videos.