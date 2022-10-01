IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Baltimore after 'mechanical issue'

Flight 2077, bound for Orlando, had to turn around and go back to Baltimore Friday night.
By Minyvonne Burke

A Spirit Airlines flight to Florida had to turn around and make an emergency landing in Maryland Friday night because of a problem with the engine.

Flight 2077 took off from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport headed for Orlando International Airport. But after takeoff, the plane had a "mechanical issue" and had to turn back, an airline spokesperson said in a statement Saturday.

It arrived back in Baltimore shortly at 8:51 p.m., about 30 minutes after takeoff, according to FlightAware.

"The plane landed safely at BWI, and guests deplaned under normal procedures," the statement read.

The spokesperson did not provide further details about what happened.

Spirit Airlines said the plane will be removed from service and inspected by the maintenance department.

