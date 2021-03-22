Spring breakers accused of drugging, raping woman who later died in Miami Beach

Two spring breakers from North Carolina were arrested and accused of drugging, raping and stealing from a woman who later died at a Miami Beach hotel, authorities said Monday.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, face charges of sexual battery, burglary and other crimes, court records show. They remain in custody, and a bond amount was not listed in the records Monday evening.

The arrests come as officials in Miami Beach struggled to handle waves of beachgoers who’ve flocked to the area since last month. There have been more than 1,000 arrests since February, and on Sunday, the city imposed fresh a curfew and other restrictions that could last until mid-April.

Citing police records, NBC Miami reported that Collier and Taylor were seen on surveillance video entering the Albion Hotel on March 18 with a 24-year-old woman. A half-hour later, Collier and Taylor left without the woman and were later stopped and arrested.

During a bond hearing Monday, a prosecutor said the woman was so inebriated when she entered the hotel she wouldn’t have been able to give consent. It wasn’t immediately clear when or why the woman died.

During the hearing, Judge Mindy Glazer said that one of the defendants acknowledged giving her a green pill with the digits “a30” on it, but that it wasn’t clear what was in the pill and the toxicology report was pending.

After leaving the hotel, authorities accused Collier and Taylor of using credit cards stolen from the woman, NBC Miami reported.

A relative of the victim told the station that she’d traveled to the area alone.

Lawyers for the men did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A woman who identified herself as Collier’s older sister and legal guardian said at the bond hearing that he’d never been in trouble and she was “bewildered” by the charges against him.

“I can attest to his character,” she said. “Please let my brother come home.”