Parts of Southern California saw enough rain to drown a can of Coke as a system tapping an atmospheric river of moisture struck the region this week. But the hoped-for March miracle of enough precipitation to reach a normal year's rainfall looks unlikely.

Some forecasters went so far as to conclude that the rainy season is all but over.

Despite flooding in some areas, the United States Drought Monitor still categorized most of Southern California as under moderate or severe drought.

Storm totals for downtown Los Angeles, 1.02 inches of rain as of late Thursday, contributed little to the goal of a normal wet season — 14.93 inches — said Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service. L.A.'s rain year — Oct. 1 through Sept. 30 — has so far produced 4.45 inches, and experts see little more en route as the driest months approach.

"It looks like a one-hit wonder here," said Dave Samuel, a senior meteorologist at private forecaster AccuWeather. "This looks like our last big opportunity for widespread rainfall. We’re looking at building heat and dry conditions across Southern California."

The two-day storm produced rain at nearly a half-inch per hour in parts of Santa Barbara County, where residents in the Thomas Fire burn zone were under temporary evacuation orders because authorities feared another catastrophic mudslide was possible. Parts of Ventura County saw more than 5 inches of rain. Mountains near Las Vegas saw nearly 5 inches, according to the service. A few communities near California's Bay Area office saw nearly 10 inches of precipitation this week.