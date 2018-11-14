Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

Authorities in Missouri spent a second day on Wednesday searching for a missing ballerina whose car was found unattended near a lake.

Raffaella Maria Stroik's empty black Jetta was discovered Monday by a park ranger in a boat ramp parking lot in Mark Twain Lake State Park in Monroe County, according to a release from Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Raffaella Maria Stroik Missouri State Highway Patrol

When the ranger saw the car was still sitting in the lot on Tuesday, investigators determined Stroik, 23, was missing.

The dancer was last seen Monday morning at a Whole Foods in Town and Country, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis more than 100 miles south of where Stroik's car was found.

Stroik is 5-foot-7, weighs approximately 115 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and often wears her hair in a ponytail or a braid, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Stroik joined the Saint Louis Ballet in 2017. The company appealed on Facebook for anyone with information to call highway patrol, calling Stroik "a talented and undeniably beautiful soul."