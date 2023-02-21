Stadium worker killed in 'industrial accident' during Super Bowl cleanup

A worker was accidentally dragged to his death in the parking lot of State Farm Stadium while cleaning up after last week's Super Bowl, Arizona authorities said Tuesday.

Shawn Eugene Lee, a 44-year-old Georgia resident, was taking down a tent Saturday morning and wearing a safety harness that was attached to a utility terrain vehicle (UTV), police in Glendale, Arizona, said.

"At one point, another male got behind the wheel of the UTV and started to drive off, without any knowledge that Lee’s harness was attached," according to a police statement. "Lee was pulled from the tent and dragged unbeknownst by the driver of the UTV."

Lee was about 20 feet off the ground when the accident happened, Glendale police spokesman Jose Santiago said.

"We have not been able to determine why it was attached to that vehicle or who attached it to the vehicle," Santiago said.

Lee's death is being investigated as an "industrial accident," and "no charges are expected to be filed," according to the police statement.

Maricopa County Medical Examiner records showed Lee died from "blunt force injuries," and his manner of death was called an "accident."

Lee was among workers breaking down several large temporary structures that had been built around the stadium for pro football's big game, police said.

Loved ones said he was an avid fan of the University of Georgia's football and baseball teams.

"Shawn was very kind hearted, loved and respected everyone," niece Kaley Stone said in statement. "My Uncle Shawn was proud of his family, he loved us very much and made sure we knew every opportunity he had.”