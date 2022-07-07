Stand-in for Netflix's 'Outer Banks' series killed after getting hit by two cars in South Carolina

A 22-year-old stand-in on the Netflix show “Outer Banks” died in a double hit-and-run accident early Tuesday morning in South Carolina.

Alexander “AJ” Jennings was a stand-in and double for one of the show’s lead characters John B, played by actor Chase Stokes, according to Kimmie Stewart Casting. He had moved from New York to Charleston to work on the show, which is filming its third season.

Authorities responded to Sol Legare Road, near Crozet Drive, around 2:30 am. It was determined Jennings was hit by a vehicle as he was walking on the road, and the vehicle fled, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a news release.

Jennings was then stuck again by another vehicle, which left the scene, but was later located during a traffic stop by police in downtown Charleston, the sheriff's office said.

Jennings was transported to Medical University of South Carolina, where he died at 3:12 a.m., the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.

So far no charges have been filed in the case and the sheriff’s office's Traffic Services Unit is investigating.

No description of the suspected vehicle was available, officials said Tuesday.

Kimmie Stewart Casting announced Jennings' death saying: “Outer Banks crew & cast suffered a terrible loss when AJ was stuck by two cars, that fled the scene early this morning."

“AJ was a beautiful, kind soul & a bright light every day on set," the statement said. "I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ’s sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

"We will miss this amazing human & his infectious smile dearly," the statement concluded.

The agency said that Netflix is making grief counseling available to the set.

In an Instagram story, Chase Stokes paid tribute to Jennings.

“My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you’d come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art,” he wrote.

He described Jennings as "selfless" and "always making others hearts warm."

"I wish I had more words to say right now, but the past day has been a struggle to say the least. We all love you, you touched all of our lives and made us all better people and for that — thank you AJ. Fly high angel," Stokes wrote.

Outer Banks' third season has been filming in Charleston and the surrounding areas since April through mid-August, according to the agency.

Netflix did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.