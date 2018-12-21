Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani

The girlfriend of Markeis McGlockton, the black man who was killed in Florida following an argument over a handicap parking space, on Friday announced she was pregnant with the couple's fourth child.

Britany Jacobs, who already had two sons and a daughter with McGlockton, said that she did not know she was pregnant at the time of McGlockton's death in July. Jacobs, 25, who already has said she found out about the pregnancy in October and is due to deliver a baby boy in February, seven months after McGlockton's death.

The family has had a "tough year," Jacobs told reporters Friday.

“[His legacy] will forever live on," Jacobs said. "[The kids will] just know their daddy was strong and he did what he could to protect us."

Michael Drejka, 48, who is facing manslaughter charges for shooting McGlockton, 28, has claimed he was in fear of his life — invoking Florida's controversial "stand your ground" defense.

McGlockton's death at a Circle A convenience store in Clearwater was captured on surveillance video. He was leaving the store with his 5-year-old son when he spotted Drejka arguing with Jacobs over a parking spot. After being shoved to the ground by McGlockton, Drejka pulled a gun out of his pocket and shot at McGlockton.

Suffering from a chest wound, McGlockton ran back into the store, where surveillance footage showed him falling to the ground in front of his son.

"Markeis was a good man, he was the best father a kid could ask for," Jacobs said Friday. "He enjoyed everything with his kids. Most kids don’t even have a father and for him to always be in his kids lives was a big impact to his kids. And it’s hard to go through the season and the holidays without him."