Standard poodle named Siba wins Westminster best in show

Congrats, Siba and her human!
Westminster Kennel Club Hosts Annual Dog Show In New York
A Standard Poodle named Siba wins Best in Show during the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show on February 11, 2020 in New York City.Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

By Samantha Kubota

A very fluffy and (we're assuming) very good dog named Siba is officially the best in show for the Westminster Kennel Club.

The poodle took home the title on Tuesday night.

The pup triumphed over another dog named Daniel to take first place, despite the Madison Square Garden crowd chanting for the very popular golden retriever.

Daniel a Golden Retriever wins the Best in group the Spoting Group during the Westminster Dog Show on February 11, 2020 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No golden retriever has won best in show since the Westminster show began in 1877. This, despite being the third most popular breed in the United States, according to the American Kennel Club.

A Whippet named Bourbon wins Best Reserve in Show during the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show on February 11, 2020 in New York City. The 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show brings more than 200 breeds and varieties of dog into New York City for the the competition which began Saturday and ends Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden with the naming of this year's Best in Show.Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Bourbon the whippet finished second. Also in the best-of-seven final ring was Bono the Havanese, Wilma the boxer, Conrad the Shetland sheepdog, Wilma the boxer and Vinny the wire fox terrier.

