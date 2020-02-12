Standard poodle named Siba wins Westminster best in show

Congrats, Siba and her human!
Westminster Kennel Club Hosts Annual Dog Show In New York
A standard poodle named Siba won best in show at the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

By Samantha Kubota

A very fluffy and (we're assuming) very good dog named Siba is officially the best in show for the Westminster Kennel Club.

The standard poodle took home the title Tuesday night in New York.

Siba triumphed over another dog named Daniel to take first place, despite chants from the crowd at Madison Square Garden for the very popular golden retriever.

Daniel, a golden retriever, won best in the sporting group at the Westminster Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday.Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No golden retriever has won best in show since the Westminster show began in 1877. This despite its being the third most popular breed in the United States, according to the American Kennel Club.

A whippet named Bourbon won best reserve in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York on Tuesday.Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Bourbon the whippet finished second. Also in the best-of-seven final ring were Bono the Havanese, Wilma the boxer, Conrad the Shetland sheepdog, Wilma the boxer and Vinny the wire fox terrier.

