Stanford goalkeeper's manner of death determined

Officials on Thursday released the manner of death of a star Stanford University goalkeeper who was found unresponsive in her campus residence earlier this week.

Katie Meyer's death was determined to be self-inflicted and there is no indication of foul play, the County of Santa Clara said in a statement obtained by NBC Bay Area.

The county's medical examiner and coroner's office is investigating her death and no additional information was released.

"The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer," the statement said.

Meyer, a 22-year-old native of Newbury Park, California, and international relations major would have been a senior headed into this fall season.

Meyer was best known for stopping two penalties in a dramatic shootout victory over North Carolina in the 2019 NCAA final, as Stanford hoisted the Women's College Cup.

In this past 2021 season, team captain Meyer played in all 20 of Stanford's matches as the Cardinals finished fourth in the Pac-12 and advanced to postseason play before bowing out to local rival, Santa Clara.

She was found dead in her dorm on Tuesday. The school made her death public Wednesday.

Her death was felt throughout the tightly knit world of women's soccer.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.