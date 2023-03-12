Stanford investigating after swastikas and Hitler image left on Jewish student's door

Stanford University is condemning an antisemitic incident on campus in which swastikas and an image resembling Adolf Hilter were left on a student's dorm door.

The images were discovered on whiteboard affixed to the door Friday morning in what Stanford administration described as a "brazen threat to an individual student," the school said in a letter to students. The campus public safety department is investigating it as a hate crime.

The school also posted a notice to its Protected Identity Harm site, where incidents of hateful and discriminatory conduct can be reported.

"Purposely intimidating and threatening people based on protected identities is antithetical to Stanford’s values," the notice said. "Antisemitsim and other acts of hate and intolerance are unacceptable on this campus."

The school urged anyone with information regarding the potential perpetrator to contact public safety.

A men's bathroom stall was similarly defaced with antisemitic images in a campus building a week prior to the dorm door incident. The school reported that it found a swastika with "KKK" surrounding it carved into the wall of a handicapped stall on March 3.

And just days prior to that, on Feb. 28, a different restroom stall was vandalized with multiple swastikas, the n-word, and the letters “KKK," the school said.

Stanford stated that both incidents were considered hate crimes under California law.

"Vandalizing property particularly with words intended to threaten and intimidate individuals (specifically in this case Black and Jewish communities) is contrary to Stanford’s values," the school statement said. "It is absolutely unacceptable in our community."

It did not appear that any perpetrator was identified in those incidents. Stanford University did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.