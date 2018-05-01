Starbucks fires barista after customer is mocked for stutter

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Less than a month after Starbucks shut down 8,000 stores nationwide for a racial sensitivity training, the coffee giant is sipping on controversy again in Philadelphia.

This time at a different City of Brotherly Love store where a barista was fired this week for allegedly mocking a customer with a stutter.

NBC Philadelphia first reported on the June 27 incident where a Starbucks employee mocked, Sam, a 28-year-old University of Philadelphia graduate student two times: once when he was giving his name upon ordering and then again when he picked up his coffee and saw that the barista had written "SSSam" — with three S's — on it.

"There is no tolerance for this type of behavior. We’ve taken immediate corrective action and have apologized to the customer," a Starbucks spokesperson told NBC News Thursday. "We want our stores to serve as a welcoming place for everyone who visits and strive to ensure our partners provide a positive experience."