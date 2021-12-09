Starbucks workers in Buffalo vote to unionize, first company-owned store in U.S. with union

Starbucks workers in Buffalo, New York, won their unionization vote Thursday, becoming the first company-owned U.S. location to successfully organize under the coffee chain.

The National Labor Relations Board vote is still counting votes Thursday afternoon for two other locations where workers were also organizing to unionize. Starbucks' Elmwood location is a victory for the workers after a monthslong battle for the right to hold independent votes.

Starbucks Workers United, which has the backing of the broader Workers United union, won a National Labor Relations Board decision in October to allow separate votes to go forward at three Buffalo-area locations.

The board rejected Starbucks’ attempt to hold a single vote with 20 stores in the region.

The Starbucks in Buffalo, N.Y., where workers voted to unionize. Lindsay DeDario / Reuters

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I- Vt., has openly supported the unionization effort at the Buffalo locations. On Monday, he and workers held a livestreamed townhall to discuss what workers were hoping to achieve with the unionization.

Sanders tweeted his congratulations to the Elmwood location following the vote count on Thursday, calling the win historic.

"The company should stop pouring money into the fight against the union and negotiate a fair contract now," Sanders said.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.