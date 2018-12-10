Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Variety

The Starz series "Power" has shut down production after an on-set accident led to the death of a production assistant early Monday morning in New York City.

Pedro Jimenez, 63, was setting up traffic cones for a shoot in Brooklyn at approximately 4:20 AM ET when he was struck by a 2006 Ford Explorer, with the driver remaining at the scene until EMS arrived. Jimenez was transported to Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of the members of our 'Power' family," a Starz spokesperson said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Mr. Jimenez' family as we work to fully understand what has happened."

It is unknown at this time precisely how long the production shut down will last. "Power," which is in production on its sixth season, had a break scheduled for the holidays, though whether or not the show will resume production prior to the break remains to be seen.

"Power" remains one of Starz' most popular shows going into its sixth season. The show was created by Courtney A. Kemp. Kemp also executive produces along with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Randall Emmett, Mark Canton and Gary Lennon.