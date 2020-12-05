State imposes strict pandemic measures for Southern California

Southern California faced stricter stay-at-home measures after its intensive care unit capacity dropped to dangerous levels as a result of the national spike in coronavirus cases, state health officials said Saturday.

The California Department of Public Health said the region's ICU capacity had dropped to 12.5 percent, the second day it was below a trigger for stricter measures announced Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom: 15 percent. The San Joaquin Valley region also dipped below the threshold.

"Based on current ICU data, two regions, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California, have dropped below 15% capacity," the department said in a statement. "The Regional Stay at Home Order will take effect in those two regions at 11:59 p.m. Sunday and will remain in effect for at least three weeks."

Many in the roughly 20-million population Southern California region could see few real-life changes, however. Los Angeles County has already imposed many of the state's strictest measures, including takeout and delivery only for eateries and 20 percent capacity at essential retail establishments.

The region includes the counties of Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

The state's second-largest county, San Diego, would have to shutter outdoor dining; its retail capacity has been at 25 percent. County officials were scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

State officials said California has seen 19,791 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.