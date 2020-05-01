The state of Michigan is mailing free condoms to those in need

For Michiganders looking to practice safe sex, Lansing and the mailman have you covered.
The state is accepting orders for free condoms which will be delivered directly to lucky users, during this unprecedented "public health crisis," officials said Friday.
Free condoms are normally given to local health departments and clinics to distribute within their communities. But now that virtually everyone has been ordered to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic, condoms are being made available via email at at MDHHS-FreeCondoms@Michigan.gov.
"We feel that it is extremely important during this public health crisis to continue to support our communities in protecting themselves against unintended pregnancy, STIs, and HIV," state health department spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said in a statement.
The condoms will be mailed in plain packaging.
"We are providing free condoms mailed directly to those who request them. Each recipient will receive 10 condoms and 10 packets of lubricant in a plain mailer," according to Sutfin. "It does not have a logo on it and will likely be hand addressed as staff are working from home and shipping these items out."
As of mid-day Friday, the state reported that it had received about 1,000 requests.
Planned Parenthood in Michigan hailed the plan, tweeting out a drawing of a banana to drive home the point.
Mailed government condoms are not new in Michigan, as the city of of Detroit rolled out a similar plan earlier this year.