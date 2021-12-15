State to probe Kentucky candle factory where workers say they were threatened with firing

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that state investigators will probe the Mayfield candle factory where eight people died in a catastrophic tornado and workers said they were threatened with termination if they left their shifts early.

In a news conference, Beshear told reporters that the inquiry “shouldn’t suggest there was any wrongdoing. But what it should give people confidence in is that we’ll get to the bottom of what happened.”

A timeframe for the review by the state Occupational Safety and Health Program wasn’t immediately clear. Beshear said they don't happen "one day or a couple of days after" an incident.

"Everyone is expected to live up to certain standards of both the law, of safety and of being decent human beings," he added. "I hope everybody lived up to those standards."

In interviews with NBC News, five workers from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory recalled managers telling employees they would likely lose their jobs if they went home.

In an interview from her hospital bed, McKayla Emery, 21, said that workers first asked to leave around 5:30, after tornado sirens blared outside the plant.

"If you leave, you’re more than likely to be fired,” Emery recalled overhearing managers tell four workers standing near her who wanted to leave. “I heard that with my own ears.”

Another employee, Haley Condor, said that 15 people asked to leave early. In response, said Elijah Johnson, who also works at the factory, managers took roll call to determine who had left.

"I asked to leave and they told me I’d be fired,” Johnson said. “Even with the weather like this, you’re still going to fire me?” he asked.

“Yes,” a manager responded, Johnson told NBC News.

A company spokesman, Bob Ferguson, said Tuesday that the state probe was "entirely appropriate."

"In such a catastrophic situation our regulators need to review these things," Ferguson said, adding that an OSHA official arrived at the site Tuesday and was escorted around the property.

On Monday, Ferguson denied that any workers were threatened, calling the allegations "completely untrue."

“We’ve had a policy in place since Covid began," said the spokesman, Bob Ferguson. "Employees can leave any time they want to leave and they can come back the next day.”

Ferguson also denied that managers told employees that leaving their shifts meant risking their jobs. Managers and team leaders undergo a series of emergency drills that follow guidelines of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, he said.

Across the state, Beshear said Tuesday that 74 people had been confirmed dead and another 100 remain unaccounted for. Twelve of those killed were children, including a 2-month-old.